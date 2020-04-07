Restauranteur giving away 100 gallons of milk

MILTON — An entrepreneur who owns two businesses in upper Northumberland County will be giving away free gallons of milk to those who are in need of a helping hand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nate Peterman, owner of Pete's on Broadway in Milton and The Turbotville Hotel in Turbotville, said he just purchased 100 gallons of milk from Sysco.
"Sysco foods is where we get our food from, for the restaurant," Peterman explained. "I had been ordering tons of different stuff for the last few weeks and giving it out to whoever I can."
Some items have been given to one of Peterman's employees, who lives in a home where multiple foster children are cared for.
According to Peterman, Sysco has been offering products to its regular customers at discounted rates. He paid $125 for the 100 gallons of milk.
"(Sysco) has too much product for not enough demand right now," Peterman said. "All the restaurants they deliver to are closed. Instead of (the products) going bad, they are offering a discount... They don't want it to go to waste."
Anyone who is in need, and would like a gallon of milk, can stop by Pete's on Broadway between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday. The business is located at 15 Broadway, Milton.
Peterman said the milk must be given away this week, before its shelf-expiration date.
"This is what I do," Peterman said. "I like to do all kinds of stuff like this. I am in the Rotary Club, the Lions Club."
He also noted there are many individuals doing things to help others as the pandemic continues.
"I believe something like this milk (giveaway) is a drop in the bucket," Peterman said. "I know there are a lot of people doing a whole lot out there, more than us."
He has been surprised by the positive attitudes he's found that people have in the midst of difficulties they are experiencing due to the pandemic.
"Everybody seems pretty happy," Peterman said. "Everybody is doing the best they really can. It's surprising to talk to people. They're not as down in the dumps as you think."
