LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost told police commission members that no social gathering permits will be issued until further notice.
The permits, most frequently submitted and paid for by Bucknell University students, were required for off-campus gatherings of 75 people or more where alcohol was served.
However, caution over the spread of Coronavirus has put a damper on large gatherings in general. The university has also chosen for classes to be given online for the remainder of the semester and asked most students to vacate campus housing by Tuesday.
“The ordinance is in the borough of Lewisburg,” Yost said. “They made the call on us restricting any further permit process.”
Meantime, Yost said BVRPD officers would observe federal and state protocol to limit the spread of the virus. When possible, it would include keeping at least 6 feet from someone who may have the virus.
Yost said personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks were available for officers.
“They deal with this all the time,” Yost added. “From our standpoint, and officers can tell you, we get spit on, we get blood on our clothes. We are in that environment all the time it is not a change for us.”
He noted that spit shields and other devices can be put on a person they are taking into custody to limit exposure to that person.
Commissioner Char Gray, representing East Buffalo Township, noted that the township was still willing to negotiate and sidestep litigation brought by the borough. Jordi Comas, representing Lewisburg Borough, said attorneys for both sides had put forth conditions for meetings but was not at liberty to discuss the details.
The borough has gone to Union County Court seeking a declaratory judgement for the impasse between the regional police partners. Funding and allocation in the intergovernmental agreement which formed the regional department have been the primary issues.
Lt. Barry Hosterman, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, was congratulated upon retirement by Yost and Jack Malloy, chairman. He was presented with framed insignia and badges. Hosterman spent a portion of his career with East Buffalo Township Police.
