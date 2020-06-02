SUNBURY — With two surrounding counties already moving from the "yellow" to "green" phase of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano believes businesses in Northumberland County are losing out on customers.
Schiccatano, along with Commissioners Joe Klebon and Kym Best, joined this week with Sen. John Gordner (R-27), Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) in writing a letter asking Gov. Tom Wolf to consider moving the county from "yellow" to "green" status.
"I have been in constant contact with a lot of merchants in Northumberland County," Schiccatano said. "These people are continually calling me about how they are losing customers... They are losing people to Snyder County, Montour County."
Those two counties have already moved to "green," meaning businesses such as barber shops, beauticians and restaurants can operate.
"We definitely don't feel it's fair we have to have our residents go to (other counties) to have their hair done," Schiccatano said. "We have people in our own county that can do those jobs."
Schiccatano traveled to Harrisburg Monday in an effort to meet with elected officials to advocate for Northumberland County moving to "green" status. However, he found offices were closed as most officials are working from home due to the pandemic.
"I think this is very important," Schiccatano said. "I think we're at a point where people's businesses are going to be impacted. People won't be able to open if they don't get their patrons back."
While noting that he doesn't represent Union County, Gordner said residents of both Northumberland and Union counties feel their respective counties should be moved to "green" status.
"It just doesn't make sense for counties to the west and east of Northumberland to be a different color than Northumberland," Gordner said.
Schlegel-Culver agreed.
"Everybody who lives here knows the four-county area works together as one central valley," she said.
Schlegel-Culver noted that she understands Northumberland County had a 40-case surge over the 10-day period prior to the decisions being made as to which counties should move to "green" status.
However, she noted that some of the test results are from tests administered weeks prior, meaning those individuals have since recovered.
"We aren't saying people shouldn't be diligent with masking and distancing," Schlegel-Culver said. "People are trying fairly hard to make sure they're keeping that social distance. It's time (to go 'green').
"I think Northumberland County residents have been responsible," she added. "They've flattened that curve."
Gordner does not expect Wolf to provide any updates on the status of Northumberland County until at least Friday, when announcements are typically made as to a change in county statuses.
"(Wolf's) 90 day emergency order ends, I believe, on Thursday," Gordner said. "It's going to be interesting to see what he does in regards to that order ending. It's expected that he's going to issue a new one, although we don't know for how long."
Recently, Gordner said the Legislature approve the dispersement of $2.6 billion in money from the Federal CARES Act to Pennsylvania counties. Under the dispersement, he said Northumberland County will be receiving $8.2 million.
While he has not yet received the guidelines for dispersing the money, Schiccatano said it must be given to entities such as municipalities, nonprofit organizations and small businesses to assist with expenses related to COVID-19.
"We hope it is going to help people get reimbursed, the county itself, for extra masks, cleaning," Schiccatano said. "I would think that money can be used for any reimbursements."
