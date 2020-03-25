Weis Milton employee diagnosed with COVID-19

MILTON — An employee of the Weis Markets store in Milton has been diagnosed COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.
"We can confirm a Weis associate, who worked in our Milton, Pa., store has been diagnosed with COVID-19," Dennis Curtin, director of public relations, wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal. "While we are limited in what we can say due to government privacy policies, this associate has not worked in our Milton, Pa., store, or any other Weis store, since March 18.
"We are supportive of our associate and are following guidelines from local and state health departments," Curtin continued. "We have informed this store's associates and have no reports of additional illness. As a precaution, one person, who worked with the diagnosed associate, has gone into self-quarantine."
In recent weeks, he said the store has been "diligently" cleaned and sanitizing, both during and after hours. While these are standard procedures, he said "enhanced cleaning" was done at the Milton store on Tuesday evening.
"These procedures have been reviewed and approved by the Pa. Health Department," Curtin wrote. "We are committed to maintaining a store that is clean and safe for our customers and associates. Our Milton store remains a safe place to shop."
As of Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health was reporting no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County. There are four cases reported in Montour County, and one each in Columbia and Lycoming counties.
The Northumberland County Department of Public Safety posted on its Facebook page Wednesday evening that there are no confirmed cases in the county.
"We can tell you from new reports that a case was affiliated with a business in upper Northumberland County," the post stated. "Northumberland County continues to monitor this and current situations as information is provided.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports COVID-19 cases based on the county where the individual diagnosed resides.
