Harvey named to dean’s list
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Evelyn Harvey, of Milton, has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring semester.
Students named to the list must earn at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing or U grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Lebanon Valley College announces dean’s list
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recently announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the list include:
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Garrett Becker, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science.
• Luke Burrows, of Watsontown, a graduate of Warrior Run High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science.
• Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Physical Therapy in exercise science and physical therapy.
Lowthert enrolls at McDaniel College
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Will Lowthert, of Lewisburg, has enrolled at McDaniel College as a member of the Class of 2024.
Lowthert is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and plans to study political science and environmental studies.
Online architecture exhibit available
WILLIAMSPORT — Celebrating the talents of graduating seniors, Architecture and Sustainable Design 2020 is viewable on The Gallery at Penn College’s webpage, www.pct.edu/gallery.
The online exhibit showcases the work of students earning Bachelor of Science degrees in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s building science and sustainable design major.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a May 14 opening reception was planned for the exhibit in The Gallery at Penn College. However, a shift from the physical space to an online showing was required.
“This was a unique semester as students had to navigate unprecedented circumstances that both challenged and motivated them,” said Naim N. Jabbour, assistant professor of architectural technology. “Nonetheless, work submitted by students was exceptional and awe-inspiring! I am thrilled to share capstone projects designed by Penn College architecture students in their final design studio.”
Architecture and Sustainable Design 2020 showcases the portfolio work of 13 seniors: Austin C. Benham, Camp Hill; Danielle R. Bonis, Norwalk, Connecticut; Kyle L. Bromwell, Cambridge, Maryland; Riley Ferro, Berwick; James J. Heft, Montrose; Seth R. Henry, Wernersville; Evan J. Klinger, Bloomsburg; Bridget A. Kranz, Patton; Zachery Mangan, Manheim; Cole J. Moriarty, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Michael T. Reif, Felton; Jeffrey L. Sementelli, Mill Hall; and Melissa A. Tarhovicky, East Stroudsburg.
“Students were assigned two major projects: the first, to design a Bauhaus school of architecture in Brazil; the second, to propose and design any typological building of their choice in a location they deemed fit,” Jabbour explained. “This studio represents the culmination of four years of effort, where students are able to apply everything they’ve learned relating to architectural history, design, graphics, building materials, structures, environmental systems, working drawings, building information modeling and sustainability.”
This is the second year The Gallery at Penn College has displayed the final portfolios of building and sustainable design seniors. An educational resource for students and a cultural asset to the college and community, the gallery is dedicated to promoting art appreciation through exhibitions of contemporary art.
Eight of the 13 seniors earlier earned the associate degree in architecture, with one senior previously graduating with an associate degree in landscape/horticulture technology.
SU to offer sales minor
SELINSGROVE — Beginning with the fall semester, Susquehanna University will offer a minor in professional sales.
Courses will be taught by Michele Welliver, an assistant professor of communications at Susquehanna who has more than a decade of professional sales experience in radio and television, and Darrell Wilson, an adjunct professor of marketing at Susquehanna with more than 40 years of sales experience.
In addition to teaching courses within the minor, Welliver and Wilson will also train selected sales students to successfully compete in national sales competitions. They also hope to develop a sales lab at Susquehanna where students can hone their presentation skills through role-play exercises, and where potential corporate sponsors can be involved as role-play buyers.
Penn College discounting tuition for active-duty military
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is offering discounted tuition for active-duty military during the 2020-2021 Academic Year.
Active-duty military can receive a discounted tuition rate of $250 per semester credit hour, up to a maximum of 18 credit hours or $4,500 per fiscal year.
The discount applies both to remote and on-campus classes.
For more information about the discounted tuition rate for active military, visit www.pct.edu/activeduty, email Chet Beaver, coordinator of veteran and military services, at cmb20@pct.edu, or call 800-367-9222.
