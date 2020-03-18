BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University has released its 2020-2021 roster of Husky Orientation and Welcome Leaders (H.O.W.Ls.) for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Often the first point of contact for incoming students and their families, H.O.W.Ls. are trained students who model and assist in a healthy transition to college life for fellow students.
H.O.W.Ls. provide campus tours for prospective and new students and their families, facilitate the transition to college for small groups of new students, and serve as reliable sources of university information in an often-overwhelming time in a student's academic career.
Applicants for H.O.W.L. positions are vetted through a three-part interview process. Those chosen go through a rigorous training process that includes small group facilitation, conflict resolution, lesson planning, diversity and inclusivity and marketing.
Michelle Steele, of Montgomery, was selected as a H.O.W.L. for the 2020-2021 academic year. Steele is an Information and Technology Management major and a member of the Class of 2021.
