NEW COLUMBIA — Expansion at the New Columbia GAF plant recently grew to where it was hard to miss.
Walls of the new GAF polyiso board plant went up in the last few months and became visible to motorists on nearby highways. The plant will produce roofing insulation board and complement an existing plant which produces thermoplasitic polyolefin (TPO), a product also used in roofing.
Michael Widerquist, GAF New Columbia plant manger, said the project began with a 35-acre property acquisition for about $1.2 million. Contracting work began after the project cleared the permitting stage.
When complete, the 250,000 square foot facility will have both a manufacturing area and a warehouse area where orders will be shipped.
“We are at the point in the construction where we are going to start the roofing process in the next three or four weeks,” Widerquist said. “That is interesting because we are a roofing company.”
Roof components for the new plant have already been manufactured at the neighboring plant. Widerquist said the polyiso insulation board for the expansion was made at a sister facility.
“The insulation board we make goes into low slope commercial roofing,” he said. “Like the building we are building (here) or a Walmart or Home Depot building, they are usually all low-slopes.”
The frame, which looks like lattice work, was already in place. It would be covered by a roof deck topped by the “in-house” insulation board and TPO layer.
Widerquist was confident the business, reliant upon construction, was in a good position.
“Our business is doing well,” he said. “You read articles about other companies struggling and some that have shut down recently. We continue to do well in our industry.
“We are still investing in this site and will continue to grow for the future,” Widerquist said. “Roofing will always be needed on some level.”
Widerquist said production equipment will be installed early in 2021 with the plant projected to be online in the second half of the year ahead.
The timeline was not entirely predictable, but Widerquist affirmed the hiring process has begun.
“We’ll be hiring around 20 new employees, between now and early next year,” Widerquist said. “We’ll have about 15 hourly employees and five salaried employees added.”
Requirements for associates included three-to-five years of manufacturing experience with a high school diploma or equivalent. From there, new employees will be trained.
“We don’t expect someone to know how to do our exact process,” he said. “We’ll be training people and getting them up to speed on our new equipment.”
A total of about 35 new employees would be needed once the plant is fully operational over the next two years.
To date, some jobs have been posted, with more at gaf.com. They included maintenance technicians, machine operators, quality technicians, engineers and warehouse associates.
