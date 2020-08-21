Saturday, Aug. 22
• New Berlin Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the center of New Berlin, safe and socially distanced crafts, foods and activities, www.newberlinpa.com.
• Summer’s End Sunflowers, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
• Pulled pork sandwich sale and flea market, noon, Lewisburg American Legion. ($)
• Chicken barbecue, 3 p.m., Washingtonville Fire Company, Strawberry Ridge Road, Washingtonville. ($)
• Boy Scout Troop 600 Spaghetti Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at United In Christ Lutheran Church (Twin Churches), 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg. Take-out only. ($)
Wednesday, Aug. 26
• Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
Saturday, Aug. 29
• Picasso Portraits, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• Drive-up chicken barbecue, 4 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. ($)
Saturday, Sept. 5
• Community yard sale and take-out pig roast dinner, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eagle Grange No. 1, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. ($)
Saturday, Sept. 12
• Wine, Brews and Blues Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., VFW Carnival Grounds, Mifflinburg. 570-966-1666 or mhra@dejazzd.com.
Saturday, Sept. 19
• Northumberland County Conservation District tire collection event, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 441 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury. bball@nccedpa.org. (R) ($)
Saturday, Nov. 7
• Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Union County World War II Honor Roll, Mifflinburg Park, Mifflinburg.
