LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners extended a property tax deadline to the end of 2020 in their Tuesday afternoon meeting.
The action, without a dissenting vote, was after a decision by Lewisburg Borough to follow the county’s lead when it came to their local deadlines. Other municipalities have also expressed preference to follow the county.
The extension to Thursday, Dec. 31 only applies to the face value of an assessment. The discount period has lapsed and was not extended.
Preston Boop, supervisor chair, noted that the motion followed several virtual meetings with representatives of boroughs and townships.
“There was at least some feeling that everybody wanted to provide some kind of grace on these,” Boop said. “We batted around what would be the right kind. Our face value would have ended on Aug. 31.”
Municipalities have expressed a preference for uniform deadlines. There was also some consideration of deadlines in neighboring counties.
“Everybody seems to be OK in the discussion with going all the way to Dec. 31,” Boop said. “Obviously, by the time we get to Jan. 1 they are going to be delinquent. This provides a grace period for individuals who are struggling financially and haven’t gotten caught up.”
Commissioners approved notices of intent to accept and request over $35,000 in grant funding for the Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration. The amount included $19,523 under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), part of election reform passed in 2002. They will be used for election technology and COVID mitigation related items.
Commissioners also approved more than $54,000 in damage easements for four West Buffalo Township property owners. There was encroachment and some damage when a Union County bridge over Rapid Run was rebuilt.
The week of May 17 to 23 was designated Emergency Medical Services Week in the county.
Following adjournment, Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, addressed commissioners.
Katherman said that all 26 polling locations would be open for the primary of Tuesday, June 2. School for poll workers would be limited to three sessions of 12 people apiece to accommodate for social distancing and will be held in the week ahead.
The number of ballot marking machines would be reduced in anticipation of low turnout but an extra machine could be brought in if demand warranted it. The Department of State was providing masks and sanitizing kits. There will also be tape on the floor for proper distancing and plastic shields on polling locations.
Katherman was certain that the number of mail-in ballots would top 3,000. He requested a Pitney-Bowes mechanical letter opener perhaps bought with grant funding.
He said the Election Board would have to decide whether the department could start counting mail-in ballots on the morning of Primary Election Day and whether news media would be allowed in the Union County Government Center that night. If they were allowed in, a person would have to be designated to enforce social distancing.
Katherman stressed that information would not be released prematurely. He also stressed that voters would have to be patient in the interest of safety.
