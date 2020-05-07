HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health released additional data by county and ZIP code on Wednesday related to COVID-19 cases.
Positive reported cases by county are listed, along with deaths and cases by ZIP code within counties (in parentheses).
Northumberland, 111 cases (Sunbury 47, Milton 15, Shamokin 13, Northumberland 8, Mount Carmel 7, Muncy area 7, Coal Township 5)
Lycoming, 90 cases, 4 deaths (Jersey Shore 41, Williamsport 19, South Williamsport 6, Muncy area 7)
Montour, 50 cases (Danville 30)
Union, 39 cases, 1 death (Mifflinburg 10, Lewisburg 9)
Snyder, 33 cases, 1 death (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7)
Columbia, 302 cases, 16 deaths (Berwick 166, Bloomsburg 70, Orangeville 31)
Cases by nursing home and personal care centers are also listed.
Lycoming County has two facilities where 29 residents and seven staffers tested positive. There have been three deaths reported.
In Union County, one facility has one staff member that tested positive.
Northumberland County is no longer listed has having any cases.
Note: The state has released no information as to specific facilities with cases. ZIP codes can cross county lines in some instances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.