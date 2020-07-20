LEWISBURG — Martha Barrick, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate, announced the office’s monthly awards for the month of June.
Lise Barrick received the June Agent of the month for Highest Gross Commission. Doug Wertz and Mark J. O’Brien received the Listing Agents of the Month, and the Sales Agent of the Month went to Doug Wertz.
