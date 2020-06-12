MILTON — Pennsylvania State Police at Milton have released no further details on the Wednesday deaths of two people in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Police confirmed Wednesday evening that the bodies of a male and female were discovered at 1:12 p.m. Thursday at 610 Phillips Road.
It was noted that police were withholding the identities of the individuals due to an ongoing investigation.
The release said there is no threat to the public at this time.
The office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, said Thursday morning it had no documents on file related to the case.
Phillips Road is the same road where a 64-year-old woman was found dead in 2012.
In October 2016, Robert Thomas pleaded no contest to charges of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and making false reports to police.
The plea was entered after his wife Patricia Ann was found dead in 2012 at their home at 1050 Phillips Road.
Thomas was charged in 2014. Police said emergency services were called to the Thomas home after he reported finding his wife lying on the ground.
He indicated a gun may have discharged, and struck his wife, after an intruder entered their home. Court papers said Thomas later admitted to setting up the home to make it look like someone broke in.
Thomas was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison.
