MILTON — A Milton native who has worked for the United States Postal Service for nearly 40 years will soon be delivering his last letter.
A party was held Wednesday morning at the Milton Post Office to mark the retirement of Jay Powell.
Powell’s career with the postal service started when he was hired as a part-time employee in 1983.
“My wife’s cousin, he needed a substitute carrier,” Powell recalled. “Twelve years I subbed, every Saturday.”
A 1975 graduate of the Milton Area High School, Powell became a full-time postal employee in 1995. His postal route primarily covered the Limestoneville area.
“The route is 64 miles,” he said.
Powell particularly enjoyed the interactions he’s had over the years with those who live along his route. He made note of a bond he developed with Mennonite families he delivered mail to over the year.
“The Mennonite families moved here from Lancaster, they settled here,” he said. “They’re good people. I watched their kids grow up.”
In addition to his interactions with those he delivered mail to, Powell has also enjoyed being on the job with his fellow postal employees.
“I’ve had great co-workers,” he said.
Tuesday will be his final day on the job.
In retirement, Powell plans to keep busy with projects around his house. His wife Joni, who attended the party, retired from Watsontown Trucking.
Several postal retirees also attended, including Ned Germini, who read a poem about working for the postal service.
Powell and Germini were actively involved with the Milton bicentennial committee.
Postmaster Rick Sheets presented Powell with a proclamation and plaque for his years of service.
In his 10 years serving as postmaster, Sheets said Powell never called off sick and never got in an accident while on the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.