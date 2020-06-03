WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Williamsport recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification.
UPMC Williamsport is one of only eight hospitals in Pennsylvania to earn this certification.
To obtain this certification, UPMC Williamsport underwent an on-site review during which Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards as well as with hip and knee replacement specific requirements. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.