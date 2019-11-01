LEWISBURG — Northumberland author John L. Moore will read from his latest book, “1780: Year of Revenge,” at noon Saturday at the Barnes and Noble at Bucknell University, 400 Market St., Lewisburg.
The non-fiction book tells how the American Revolution affected the Susquehanna River Valley and others regions of frontier Pennsylvania. Even before the snow melted in April, Iroquois warriors from New York State began raiding Susquehanna Valley settlements. They were furious that an American army led by Maj. Gen. John Sullivan had invaded the Iroquois country the previous summer and destroyed more than 40 towns.
“There were attacks at French Jacob’s mill in western Union County as well as along the North Branch between Northumberland and Danville,” Moore said. “At one point Col. John Kelly led 100 volunteers from Fort Augusta at Sunbury up the West Branch to reinforce militia troops fending off an Indian attack at Fort Rice south of Turbotville.”
Released recently by Sunbury Press Inc., the book is the third volume in Moore’s Revolutionary Pennsylvania Series. The others are “Tories, Terror and Tea” and “Scorched Earth: General Sullivan and the Senecas.”
The author’s Frontier Pennsylvania Series consists of eight volumes, all non-fiction, and concentrates on Pennsylvania life during the 17th and 18th centuries.
