Geisinger seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

DANVILLE — In keeping with national trends, the Geisinger Health System is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.
Ryu held a virtual press conference Friday afternoon, July 24, in which he noted that COVID-19 cases across the United States are “skyrocketing.”
Since March, he said the Geisinger Health System has tested 70,000 patients for COVID-19. Of those tests, 6% have been positive for the virus.
According to Ryu, approximately 16% of those who have tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized.
Recently, he said the health system has been averaging 25 positive test results per day. Three or four weeks ago, he said the average was approximately 16 positive results per day.
While cases have been on the rise nationwide, he said the increases in Pennsylvania have not been on par with the increases some other states have experienced.
“A lot of our earlier efforts... helped us to stem the initial tide,” Ryu said.
He noted that masking, hand sanitizing and social distancing efforts have helped keep the COVID-19 case rate in Pennsylvania lower than in some other states.
Ryu said now is the time to be more vigilant than ever about following those protocols recommended to stem the spread of the virus.
“It’s way too early to think we’re out of the woods,” Ryu said. “It doesn’t look like the virus is going away any time soon. As we approach the fall, with the flu season, we need to be more mindful of those precautions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.