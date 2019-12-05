LEWISBURG — Supervisors passed a 2020 budget for Kelly Township without an increase in property taxes.
David Hassenplug, supervisor chair, said the $963,000 spending plan was passed Tuesday night without a dissenting vote.
General property taxes will stay at 1 mill and the hydrant tax will stay at 0.74 mills.
The total tax bill for the owner of a $100,000 property will stay at $174 in 2020. Realty transfer taxes, earned income tax and a $52 local services tax also provide township revenue.
Hassenplug said they have budgeted for the $27 per capita cost of fire protection under a new intergovernmental agreement with Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services.
He added the township just bought a new truck for $195,000 but it was budgeted years in advance.
Meantime, a proposal for restrooms at the Kelly Crossroads Township Park was sent in by Erin Threet of HRG Inc. Engineering costs for the project of $38,750 were approved by supervisors.
The board also decided to write a letter of support for a Union County and Union County Housing Authority application for $500,000 in funding for housing rehabilitation.
