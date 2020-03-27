MILTON — As Madelyn and Liam Coup were buckled into the back seat of their family’s car on Friday afternoon, a giant teddy bear was fastened in the seat between them. The children, along with their mother Melissa, set out on adventure to see how many teddy bears they could spot.
Across upper Northumberland County, a trend which has been picking up steam throughout the country has started to evolve in recent days. In order to give children who are off school, and the community at large, something to look forward to, residents have been placing teddy bears in their windows.
Coup recently posted about the phenomenon on her Facebook page, Melissa’s Blog: Random Acts of Kindness. There, she encouraged parents to take their children out — while maintaining proper social distancing — to look for homes with teddy bears in their windows.
On their Friday afternoon car ride, Coup said her children spotted 24 teddy bears in the Milton and Watsontown area.
“I know that other states are doing this,” Coup said. “The idea came across my Facebook news feed and instantly I knew we had to partake in this game to lighten the mood for children in our area.”
She shared the post as a way to encourage others to place teddy bears in their windows, and take children out in search of the bears.
“I know a lot of people in the community as well as businesses are coming together to do this,” Coup said. “It sheds hope when there is darkness around us right now.”
Although the Milton Public Library is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a teddy bear has been placed in one of the library’s windows.
“It is an excellent idea to help kids and their parents to get out and find the bears,” Rob Jones, chair of the library’s board of directors, said. “It’s a great way to shed a little sunshine on a tough situation.”
Jed Stalker, library director, said he learned through a library employee that community members were placing teddy bears in windows.
“It seemed to me like a cool and fun community effort to provide a nice outlet for kids during this time, which is probably both boring and kind of scary,” Stalker said. “As a community-centric organization, we’re happy to join in anything like this.”
Elaine Pfeil, a member of the library’s board of directors, has joined in the fun and placed a bear in a window of her Milton home.
“I want to do anything I can to help people stay connected in this challenging time,” she said. “I especially want to support creative and fun ways to connect. I was thrilled that Jed had heard about the bar hunt and put a bear in the library window.”
Cindie Lytle said a number of homes in the Clear Meadows Development, where she lives near Watsontown, have teddy bears in their windows.
“We’re trying to develop something each week for the kids in the development to do,” Lytle said. “This week it’s chalk your driveway and next week will be a scavenger hunt... There are so many people and kiddos and dogs in the development and they are out walking every day.”
Is your family out and about looking for teddy bears in windows or participating in other activities while the schools are closed due to the coronavirus? The Standard-Journal would love to publish their photos.
Email the photos of your family participating in activities to newsroom@standard-journal.com. Be sure to include everyone’s names, ages of children pictured and information about the activity taking place.
