TURBOTVILLE — Two firefighters were injured battling a Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16, fire which caused an estimated $45,000 in damage to a Lewis Township, Northumberland County, feed mill.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said the fire broke out at around 2 p.m. at Renewal Processing Services, formerly known as Sensenig Milling Services, 10705 State Route 44, between Turbotville and McEwensville.
“There were two firefighters injured,” Funk said, noting that both were from his department.
“One suffered a fall that resulted in a couple of minor burns, for now,” he said. “The other fireman was treated for heat exhaustion.”
Funk noted that one was treated and released from an area hospital while the other was expected to be released Sunday evening.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will visit the scene to investigate the cause.
“They had a fire in their raw material warehouse,” Funk said. “Some of their raw materials were burning, not exactly sure why.”
According to the Renewal Processing Services website, the facility processes bakery waste products into low-cost feed stock.
“It’s a large commercial processing business, lots of separate buildings that have been tied together over the years,” Funk said. “The first chief arrived on scene, had heavy smoke showing out of multiple doors, as well as the vent from the roof.”
Prior to arriving on scene, Funk said one of his department’s chiefs called for additional tanker trucks to be dispatched after receiving reports that multiple calls were made to emergency services reporting the fire.
“The initial (fire) knockdown went fairly quickly,” Funk said. “We opened the roof to get some of the heat out.”
A ladder from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department’s truck was seen extended over the side of the building, as firefighters worked to the rear of the facility to control the blaze.
Funk said the fire was contained to the area of the warehouse where it broke out. Some panels on the building were melted, with damage to the facility estimated at $45,000.
Funk noted that the department has been called to the facility several times over the last few years to battle fires which broke out there. He said the fires have been due to the nature of the business.
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Turbot Township, Potts Grove and Washingtonville responded to the scene. Firefighters from Washington Township stood by at the Warrior Run station during the incident.
Firefighters were on scene for two hours.
