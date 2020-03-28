TURBOTVILLE — With the Warrior Run School District's distance learning plan for students getting underway on Monday, the district has modified its lunch distribution procedure.
Free lunches had been distributed each weekday from the former Watsontown Elementary School building in the days following the state mandated school closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack outlined the new lunch procedure in a letter to district families, which he also provided to The Standard-Journal.
Beginning Monday, and for the duration of the school building closure, lunches will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from the former Watsontown Elementary School building.
Monday's package for students will include two breakfasts and two lunches. Wednesday's package will include three breakfasts and three lunches.
"We heard from our community that picking up lunches every day was a challenge for some families, and we hope this change will provide greater access to school lunches and lessen the burden for our families," Hack said.
Anyone unable to pick up the lunches should contact the Food Service Department at 570-649-2005 orjhall@wrsd.org to make other arrangements to receive the food.
Hack also offered words of encouragement to students and families about to embark on virtual learning.
"I understand that you are likely overwhelmed by an abundance of communication and information," Hack wrote, in his letter. "We recognize that the communication has been frequent, and plenty of processes, procedures, deadlines etc. have been shared over the last several days. Please take a moment and breathe — you’ve got this!"
He said everyone involved in the process is moving forward with "a bit of anxiety and uncertainty."
"We are committed to making this work for as long as our schools are physically closed," Hack said. "We continue to receive positive support from our community, and many of our employees are ready to reconnect with our students on a regular basis. Our school community continues to be prepared to assist our students and families in every way possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.