MILTON — Ministries serving the Milton community have joined together this Lenten season to offer a weekly series designed to fill attendee’s souls, and their stomachs.
The Milton Ministerium’s annual Soup and the Word series kicked off Wednesday afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, with staff and volunteers from Kingdom Kidz serving tomato and chicken corn soups to those in attendance.
Following the meal, members of the puppet team presented a skit focusing on Peter, a fisherman who was one of the 12 apostles.
Soup and the Word is being held at noon Wednesdays during Lent at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, Walnut Street.
The Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk, pastor of the church, said Soup and the Word has been held annually in the Milton community for more than 30 years.
This year, messages being presented during the series focus on the impact various Biblical figures had on Jesus.
“This is open to the public,” Shirk said. “You don’t have to go to a church to come to Soup and the Word.”
Those involved with the Milton Ministerium who plan Soup and the Word each year enjoy working together to make the series happen.
“We really enjoy working together and planning things like this,” Shirk said. “Our (ministerium) has been united for a lot of years.”
Donna Bridge, the founder of and volunteer with Kingdom Kidz, said the puppet team enjoys taking part in events like Soup and the Word.
“It’s an extension of our ministry to senior citizens,” Bridge said.
“We are sharing the story of Peter and Jesus,” she continued. “Hopefully the message we have will apply to them today. Our prayer is that everybody will take something away from this.”
The schedule for the remainder of the series includes:
• March 11, meal provided by Community Mennonite Fellowship, speaker Tim Darling.
• March 18, meal provided by Bethany United Methodist Church, speaker Pastor Bill McNeal.
• March 25, meal provided by the First Baptist Church of Milton, speaker Pastor Jamie Dries.
• April 1, meal provided by Revival Tabernacle, speaker Pastor James Bond.
• April 8, meal provided by St. Andrews UMC, speaker Mark Messner.
