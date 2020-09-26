BLOOMSBURG — Lane restrictions will be implemented inthe eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Columbia County.
Between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Oct. 28, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing maintenance activities along Interstate 80, between mile markers 228 and 247. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while work is being performed.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.