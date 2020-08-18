TURBOTVILLE — The Commonwealth Financing Authority has awarded grants to municipalities in Northumberland and Snyder Counties, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108).
Lewis Township, Northumberland County, has been granted $1.5 million from the H2O PA and PA Small Water and Sewer programs for improvements to its wastewater treatment system, as part of a larger regionalization effort of facilities located in Lewis and Delaware townships.
Lewis Township is planning upgrades to its wastewater facility that includes extension of public sewage service to 19 homes along Schell and Koch Road and an extension of service at Susquehanna Trail that ties in 73 residential customers and Warrior Run School District. It also includes a regionalization project with Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) by connecting 186 homes in Lewis Township and 25 homes in Delaware Township to an existing force main on Vincent Avenue.
“I am pleased that the CFA recognized our strong advocacy for these grant requests,” Gordner said. “These funds will go a long way toward regionalizing and improving wastewater treatment capabilities for residents in this part of the county.”
The total cost for the project is $3.3 million.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), a community and economic development agency, assisted the townships by writing and submitting the grant applications, said SEDA-COG Community Relations Manager Kristen Moyer.
“We are thrilled that the grants for Lewis and Delaware townships have been awarded," Moyer said. "The funds will enhance the quality of life for residents, a central part of SEDA-COG’s mission. We help our communities have adequate sewer systems, and while much of this work is underground and unseen, it is one of the vital services we provide."
Two other local entities also received grants from the CFA.
Snydertown Borough, Northumberland County will receive a $336,260 grant through the PA Small Water and Sewer program for the replacement of the wastewater treatment facility located along South Main Street in Snydertown Borough, Northumberland County.
Total cost of the project will be $395,600.
Freeburg Municipal Authority will receive $418,302 through the PA Small Water and Sewer program to implement an ion exchange treatment system located in Washington Township, Snyder County.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $492,121.
The Commonwealth Financing Agency was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.