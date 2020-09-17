LEWISBURG — Lane restrictions will be in place along Route 15 southbound in East Buffalo Township, Union County, for a tree removal project.
The project is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, and Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Contractor and department force crews will be removing a large, dead tree along the roadway between Curtain Avenue and Smoketown Road.
