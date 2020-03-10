LEWISBURG — A good portion of the monthly East Buffalo Township supervisors meeting Monday night was devoted to drafting an ordinance addressing solar power arrays.
Matt Schumacher, supervisor chair, said the meeting served as a work session for a draft ordinance. He said both Union County and the Planning Commission were familiar with the basic language used.
Schumacher said some elements came from an ordinance passed by West Chillisquaque Township.
The document discussed will be fine-tuned by Makenzie Stover, planning and zoning officer, Solicitor Pete Matson and Stacey Kifolo, township manager.
“They are going to get rid of all the old language and clean it up with all the stuff we agreed to tonight,” Schumacher said. “They are going to get that out to us before the next meeting. We are going to review it, redline it, and then hopefully the next meeting we’ll come up with a final document that will go out for advertisement.”
Schumacher conceded it was not a simple matter but was hopeful they could see something which could stand the test of time at the April meeting.
Among the stipulations agreed on, solar arrays within the township will be fenced in and surrounded by shrubs and evergreens which will grow to obscure the fence within three years. Outside of the tree line, signs will be required to keep people from entering the 8-foot fence.
A noise restriction will be part of the ordinance, 50 decibels at the property’s edge. But Schumacher said it would only be enforced if a resident or neighbor had a grievance. He said the owner would then have to get an audio specialist to confirm the level. It would then be up to the owner to dampen the sounds, often coming from cooling fans, if confirmed.
About 10 people attended the meeting, some expressing interest in the topic.
Ken Ogawa, Bucknell University associate vice president for facilities, said the university was looking into a number of solar power options. They included solar panels near the mulch pile adjacent to the golf course, panels near the west athletic fields or an array on a “carport” over parking lot 55 on the south end of campus.
The university had previously withdrawn a plan for a solar array adjacent to the driving range across Smoketown Road from the golf club.
