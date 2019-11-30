MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School announced its selections for the Students of the Month for October.
Teachers select students who are respectful hard-working and positive leaders in their classrooms. The award is sponsored by the Millmont West Union Area Lions Club.
Elizabeth Metzger is in the third grade and is the daughter of Greg and Pam Metzger. She has three sisters and lives in Mazeppa. Her favorite subject in school is writing. She enjoys playing soccer. When Elizabeth grows up, she would like to be a nurse.
Jillian Hoy is in the fourth grade. She is the daughter of Tim and Jen Hoy. Jillian has one sister and one brother, and they live in Millmont. Her favorite subject is art. She enjoys doing crafts. When Jillian grows up he would like to be a fashion designer.
Jaden Boyer is in the fifth grade. He is the son of Barry and Jerry and Beth Boyer, of Mifflinburg. He has one sister. His favorite subject is math. Jaden is involved with the school chorus and enjoys watching football and baseball. He also enjoys summer camp with his church. Jaden would like to be a either a Major League Baseball player or Navy jet pilot when he grows up.
The Millmont West Union Area Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the of each month at Carriage Corner Restaurant. If you’re interested in membership, call 570–922–1997.
