Schiccatano: Pa. considering primary date change

SUNBURY — The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is soliciting input from counties on whether the spring primary date should once again be changed, according to Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano.
According to Schiccatano, commissioners from Northumberland, Union, Montour Snyder and Columbia counties participated in a weekly teleconference Wednesday afternoon. They were joined this week by commissioners from Lycoming and Clinton counties.
"The state has asked our advice on whether to move the election further into the summer," Schiccatano said. "It's still scheduled for June 2. The state is asking for our recommendations. We will talk to our election people and get back to the state."
The election was scheduled for April 28, but pushed back to June 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"My own feeling is that if we move it into July... it would maybe lower the fears of people getting out (to vote)," Schiccatano said.
Once the primary election date is finalized, Schiccatano said county poll workers will have to be trained on how to use the new voting machines purchased by the county.
"I think it is a one-day training," Schiccatano said. "We are in the process of making sure what poll workers will be able to work, and if all of the polling places will be able to be opened."
He said polling places across the state located in locations such as nursing homes, schools and churches may have to be relocated for the primary.
In addition to discussing the potential of moving the primary date, Schiccatano said the commissioners discussed encouraging state senators and representatives to come up with a timeline for when the stay-at-home order should be ended in their counties.
"We are very much in favor of starting to get people back to work, especially small businesses opening, as long as they follow the procedures to keep people safe," Schiccatano said. "We're not sure the counties should be saying who and when they should be going back (to work)."
He said the commissioners from Northumberland, Union, Montour, Snyder and and Columbia counties recently participated in a teleconference with Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).
According to Schiccatano, Toomey was also asking the commissioners' opinions on when businesses should be allowed to reopen.
"The biggest thing that we get from people that I talk to is that they think we should start opening some businesses, as long as businesses are following their guidelines," Schiccatano said. "A lot of people would like to see things slowly reopen."
