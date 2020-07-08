George Miller, MD, FACOG, NCMP retires
LEWISBURG — George Miller, MD, FACOG, NCMP, obstetrician and gynecologist with OB/GYN of Evangelical Community Hospital, officially retired as of June 30.
Over the length of his 48-year career, Miller delivered 8,498 babies, most of them at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Miller began his career in the Army. He moved to Lewisburg and had been in private practice in the area since 1978. He made hospital history by playing an integral role in developing birthing rooms in what is now known as The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit. The rooms were designed to have a more homelike feel for mothers during their delivery and allowed fathers to be part of the birthing experience.
The first room was created and in use by 1979.
In 2017, Dr. Miller began delivering care as an obstetrician and gynecologist at OB/GYN of Evangelical when the Hospital acquired his practice, Lewisburg Gynecology and Obstetrics, PC, and merged its providers and patients into one practice caring for women of all ages.
Miller noted that in some cases, he had cared for several generations of the same families—delivering babies for babies he had delivered.
Geisinger Health Plan
DANVILLE — Kurt Wrobel has been named president of Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) and executive vice president, insurance operations, for Geisinger.
Wrobel joined GHP as chief financial officer and chief actuary in 2014 and has served as the interim president of GHP since February.
Prior to joining Geisinger, Wrobel was vice president of large group pricing and chief underwriting officer at Humana and spent five years in executive leadership roles at PacificCare and United Healthcare. His professional experience also includes actuarial, product development and pricing, and employee benefits strategy work for both government and commercial health plans with Milliman, HealthMarket Inc., William M. Mercer, and Hewitt.
Wrobel earned his MBA in healthcare management from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from UCLA.
He is a fellow in the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.
