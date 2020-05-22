MONTOURSVILLE — A water main project along the southbound lane of Route 11 between Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township, Montour County and the Route 42 interchange in Montour Township, Columbia County has resumed.
Service work recently began with final shoulder and trench restoration expected to begin in the week ahead. The restoration work will occur at night beginning Tuesday while daytime service work will continue for several weeks.
The project shut down in January for the winter season and was expected to be completed in late June.
