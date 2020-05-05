LEWISBURG — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society has canceled all-in person events through the end of June. This includes the Relay for Life of Susquehanna Valley, which was scheduled for Friday, June 12, at the Lewisburg Middle School – Pawling Athletic Complex.
The volunteer event leadership team met virtually and decided not to hold the Relay For Life of Susquehanna Valley due to all the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. They felt it would not be in the best interest of the community due to all the economic issues to postpone it to a later date.
The American Cancer Society needs to continue to raise funds to be there for cancer patients, but these fundraising efforts can’t be involving large crowds. Teams can individually sell raffle tickets, food, hold 5K runs, bike rides, virtual online bingos, and sell virtual thank you signs for health care and essential workers.
For more information on services provided by the American Cancer Society, contact Marguerite Santorine at msantorine5@gmail.com or the American Cancer Society at 570-326-4140.
