Bridge preservation project on Route 54 in Montour County
WASHINGTONVILLE — A bridge preservation project on Route 54 in Montour County is scheduled for next week.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. will install a waterproof membrane and pave the Route 54 bridge spanning Chillisquaque Creek just west of Washingtonville in Derry Township. Weather permitting, this work will be performed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under daylight flagging. There may be delays.
Bridge project continues in Columbia County
STILLWATER — A bridge replacement project continues next week on Route 487 in Stillwater, Columbia County. The bridge spans a tributary to Fishing Creek between Route 1022 (Zaners Bridge Road) and Kline Road.
Work next week includes placing concrete and rock and preparing the road for paving.
The bridge is open to a single lane controlled by temporary signals. There may be delays.
This project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.
Work continues on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County
MIFFLINVILLE — A 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, continues next week.
Upcoming work includes structure repairs, drainage earthwork and preparing the road for paving from Route 2028 (Market Street) to Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road).
The road is open to northbound traffic from Mifflinville to Nescopeck. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone.
A long-term detour is in effect for southbound traffic using Route 339 in Nescopeck to Route 93 north to Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, and the Market Street bridge to Route 339 in Mifflinville.
Most of the project will be completed this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.