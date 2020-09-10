LEWISBURG — “It’s been a long time since we’ve had this kind of energy in the building, and it was awesome to have it again.”
So noted George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, after the first day of school concluded for incoming sixth graders. Opening day, staggered for the sake of orienting sixth graders to a new school, will continue today with seventh and eighth graders only.
All three middle school grades will attend school on Friday, minus students attending off-premises.
“Somewhere between 25% and 30% of parents of our sixth graders opted for our eSchool program,” Drozin noted. “A handful of other sixth graders’ parents opted for a cyber charter or home school program. These options brought our number of in-school students down, helping keep class sizes smaller than usual.”
Facial masks were required for staff and students at all times, Drozin said, except for brief, supervised mask breaks. The breaks allowed students and staff to head outdoors for a few minutes on what was a pleasant late summer day.
Kitchen staff delivered lunches to classrooms. Drozin noted some students ate in their rooms while others were taken outdoors for lunch.
“By having our students eat in their homerooms, the number of kids in any room was generally somewhere between nine and 12, making it much easier to maintain social distancing,” Drozin added. “Also, by utilizing classrooms for lunch, we will be able to use the cafeteria for band rehearsals to keep greater distance between students.”
Drozin said they would use the school gym for choir rehearsals, and to promote greater distance between students during other activities.
Teachers and directors have established different rehearsal schedules so students may practice in smaller groups for band, orchestra and chorus.
Drozin said traffic was not unmanageable either in the morning or at the end of the school day. Dismissal times were staggered to keep students from bunching up in the hallways. He observed the first day was only about 5 minutes slower at dismissal that a typical day, but it was only a single grade level attending.
“The kids were great all day,” Drozin concluded. “Being engaged, asking questions, getting to know their teachers and classmates.”
