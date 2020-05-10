Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG — More than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 56,611. Nineteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 3,707.
Locally, five new cases of the virus were reported in Northumberland County, bringing the total to 124. New to the reporting data, Northumberland County is listed as having one resident test positive for COVID-19 in a nursing or personal care home. The facility is not specified. The county previously had listed cases in a nursing or personal care home, but those were subsequently removed from the Department of Health’s report.
Of the Northumberland County coronavirus cases, 15 are listed as being in residents of Milton. Eighty-four Milton residents tested negative for the virus. Six positive cases are reported from Watsontown, with 55 individuals testing negative.
Among residents with Muncy addresses, seven positive cases are reported, with 109 individuals testing negative for the virus. Muncy addresses span Northumberland and Lycoming counties.
Elsewhere in Northumberland County, the following number of positive cases are reported: Sunbury, 49; Shamokin, 13; Northumberland, eight; Mount Carmel, 7.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Union County remain level, with 40 cases and one death reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. One cases is reported in the employee of a nursing or personal care home.
In Lewisburg, nine positive cases of the virus are reported, with 85 individuals testing negative. Ten individuals with Mifflinburg addresses are reported to have tested positive for the virus, with 65 people testing negative.
In surrounding counties, the number of cases of COVID-19 are largely unchanged from Saturday. The following cases are being reported: Columbia County, 324 cases, 28 deaths; Lycoming County, 131 cases, four deaths; Montour County, 49 cases; and Snyder County, 32 cases, one death.
Statewide, 11,645 residents of nursing or personal care facilities are listed as testing positive for COVID-19, while 1,645 employees have tested positive. There are 2,549 deaths reported from the facilities.
