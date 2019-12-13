Milton Public Library 541 Broadway, Milton 570-742-7111; www.miltonpalibrary.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
• Story Time STEAM, 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For children ages 2 to 5.
• Cookbook Club, noon on the third Tuesday of each month.
• Board meetings, 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
• Teen and Tween Time, 4 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
• Cyber Mondays, noon to 6 p.m. Mondays. Library offers assistance with technology.
• Song and Story with Nancy, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. For children up to age 5.
• Paws and Pals, 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For children up to age 5.
• Fun and Games, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• Jingle Jam, Saturday. Visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon, Santa’s Elf Storytime at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and Gingerbread Houses (for children age 2 to 17) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Get Crafty, 3 to 5 p.m. Monday.
• Cook Book Club, noon Tuesday.
• Crazy 8s Club Crazy Cards and Daring Darts, 4:30 p.m. Thursday. For children in first through fifth grade.
• Library closed Dec. 24 and 25.
• Winter Wonderland Book Bingo, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30. For families with children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library 20 Church St., McEwensville 570-538-1381; www.montgomeryhouselibrary.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
• Exam Cram, 6 to 8 p.m., the first Monday of each month.
• Do It Yourself Pinterest Club, 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
• Baby Classes, 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Pre-K Classes, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Quilting, 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Do It Yourself Pinterest Club, 6 p.m. Monday.
• Holiday Craft for Kids, 3 p.m. Thursday.
• Board of directors meetings, 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
• Holiday hours: Closing at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23; closed Dec. 24-26; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Dec. 30.
Degenstein Community Library 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury 17801 www.degensteinlibrary.org Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (September through June) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (July-August) Saturdays
• Chair aerobics class, 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
• Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m. Fridays. For children ages 1 and 2.
• Mother Goose on the Loose, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, music, movement and rhymes for babies to 3-year-olds.
• Preschool Story Time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays. For children ages 3 to 5.
• Chair Aerobics Class, 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Friday, Dec. 20.
• Pokemon Card Club, 4 p.m. Thursday. For children ages 11 to 17.
• Grogg’s Club game demo, 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Ugly Sweater Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Ewe and I Knitting Club, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Herr Memorial Library 500 Market St., Mifflinburg 570-966-0831; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; closed Fridays, Sundays
• Special Stitches Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through Dec. 18, and beginning again on Jan. 8.
• Evening Cross-Stitch Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Baby Discover, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Chair Yoga, noon Wednesday, and beginning again Jan. 8.
• Thursday’s Threads Cross-Stitch Class, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Game On for Teens, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:45 a.m. Thursdays.
• Closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
• Safari So Good Stuffed Animal Workshop, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
• Board Game Cafe, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
West End Library 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton 570-922-4773; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Summer hours: July 6 through Sept. 7: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Wednesdays, Sundays
• Discover, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 17, and beginning again Jan. 7. For children through age 5.
• Kids Can Do It, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Live Your Best Life: A Free Program to Help You Manage Your Health Conditions, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
• My Plate, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Winter Holiday Makerspace, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 20, and Jan. 3, 17 and 31.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m. today and Fridays, Dec. 27, and Jan. 10 and 24.
• Closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
• Beginner Crochet, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
• West End Readers, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
• STEM Nite, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Public Library For Union County 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg 570-523-1172; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays
• Knitting, 10:30 a.m. Mondays.
• Conversational Spanish, 7 p.m. Mondays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Tuesday, and Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 7.
• Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler Discover, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 7.
• Zen meditation, 10 a.m. Thursdays. Led by Ed Oberholtzer.
• RU Curious, 2 p.m. Thursdays.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Sensory Night for Kids, 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays, through Dec. 20.
• Beginning American Sign Language, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For children ages 5 to 12.
• Knitting, noon Monday and Mondays, Dec. 23 and 30, and Jan. 6, 13 and 27.
• Creative Writing Group, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
• Mah Jongg Club, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Beginning ASL I, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Zen Meditation, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and Thursday, Dec. 26.
• Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
• Holiday Makerspace DIY Natural Room Scents, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21.
• Closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
• Sensory Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
• PJ’s and Popcorn Movie Time, 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
• 3D Printer Freestyle, 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 and 13.
• Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4 and 18.
• Lego Night, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
• Sensory Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
• Bringing a Bit of Dairy to the Library, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Presented by SUN Area Dairy Princess Khristyn Maurer.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
• Creative Writing Workshop, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
• Family Game Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
