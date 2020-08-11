Montour County woman volunteers countless hours making masks

WASHINGTONVILLE — Sue Laidacker jokes that her husband Dave suggested at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic they start making masks, but he has yet to sew even one.
Since March, Laidacker has sewn more than 1,700 masks, which have been given away to area hospitals, nursing homes and others in need of the face coverings.
“This started because my husband, once the pandemic started, said we should make masks and give them away,” Laidacker recounted. “It was basically his idea and I ran with it.
“He wanted to try to stop the spread (of the coronavirus) before it got started,” she continued. “We realized, early on, that masks were the best way to help mitigate it.”
The Laidackers live near Washingtonville.
She is retired, having taught family consumer science classes in the Shikellamy School District for 23 years.
“I had my own costume business for a long time, Laidacker Historical Garments,” Laidacker said. “I kind of burned myself out. I didn’t really enjoy sewing on a deadline anymore.
“As a rule, I try not to sew too much anymore.”
However, she laughs that she’s broken that rule by sewing masks.
“I also like to do woodworking,” Laidacker said. “I like to sew with natural daylight... In the morning, until noon, is when I sew the masks. In the evening, I go to my (wood) shop and work in there.”
From start to finish, it takes Laidacker about 15 minutes to make one mask. She uses a pattern she found on the internet.
“I toyed with different styles,” Laidacker said. “This is the one I like the best. It sits closest to your face.”
Generally, she makes the masks so they tie around an individual’s head, rather than their ears, so as to not interfere with hearing aides for people who wear those.
Initially, Laidacker purchased material needed to make the masks.
“A friend of mine who was a quilter, she couldn’t quilt anymore, she gave me all of her quilting materials,” she said. “Out of the material she gave me, I was able to make 800 masks.
“When I got to the end of that (material), I sent out an email blast and asked for old sheets,” Laidacker continued. “I got probably four or five or six sheets.”
Recently, she purchased additional material in order to continue making masks.
Laidacker has given some of the the masks to Sharon Waltman, who in turn distributed them to Geisinger Medical Center and other community entities.
“I took 100 (masks) down to each nursing home in Lewisburg,” Laidacker said. “I will probably take more to them. (Coronavirus) is not going to be over any time soon.”
She has also given between 300 and 400 masks away to individuals she knows.
“I don’t charge them,” Laidacker said. “I just give them to people. I want to get people’s faces covered.
“I think everyone should wear a mask, especially when they can’t social distance.”
