MILTON — Details of a proposed Milton Area School District athletic complex were presented to school directors Tuesday night.
Athletic Director Rod Harris and Dr. Cathy Keegan, superintendent, each took a turn to explain details of the Milton Athletic Complex and Wellness, Fitness and Nutrition Addition. Its goals as stated included modernizing athletic fields, creating programming space, improving security at all buildings and improving community access.
Harris began by listing the use the district currently gets from athletic facilities by teams ranging from seventh to 12th grades. Staff and other uses were also noted.
Harris said a new facility could accommodate PIAA playoffs, host high school graduation and rentals. Community uses could include drum and bugle corps showcases, Relay for Life, Milton Police training, recreational walking and running.
The current stadium, Harris said, was built in the 1950s and seats 2,260. The original lighting was still in place and there were maintenance issues.
“(There are) compromised wooden bleachers,” Harris said. “If you’ve been to football games and sat on the bleachers, you know what we’re talking about.”
The natural grass field required mowing, seeding, watering, painting and other upkeep, Harris said. District maintenance crews spent countless hours keeping the field presentable.
The proposed renovation Harris explained, would provide 5,000 seats, a turf field suitable for football, soccer and field hockey. An all-weather track, new lighting, ADA-compliant rest rooms, community accessibility and zoning code compliance would also be among the features.
A wellness facility, Keegan said, could address Body Mass Index (BMI) percentages of Milton elementary and secondary students.
“What that translates to is 139 students in elementary school are overweight,” Keegan said. “One hundred eighty in secondary.”
Health conditions among Milton students which could improve if addressed via a wellness center and athletic complex included asthma, arthritis, diabetes, gastrointestinal conditions, orthopedic conditions and others.
Mental health disorders, Keegan added, were among wellness issues being addressed locally. Social and emotional learning has moved to the forefront of education and Keegan appreciated that the community was responding to unfunded mandates associated with it.
“Currently we have 62 students that are identified with mental health disorders, including oppositional defiant disorder, anxiety and anger management,” Keegan said. “We have 182 students that are identified with (Attention Deficit Disorder) or (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). We have three students that are identified with weight disorders.”
A Wellness and Fitness Center, Keegan said, would be available for students, staff, parents and community members. It could serve as a classroom after hours with an adaptive space for students with disabilities.
“It would create a safe and secure school with a security vestibule,” Keegan said. “There would be home and away locker rooms, a training room, a high school wrestling room and other spaces that would be available for deescalation, athletics and professional development.”
Catherine Girton, special education director, added that students with disabilities could use an adaptive gym space for administering medically based services while in school.
Citizens addressed the board on the topic as the committee session began.
Charles Swartz, a parent to two district alumni and Fifth Ward borough council member, agreed a new stadium was needed but was critical of a once-proposed turf room.
“We need to examine the needs of the district not just the wants of the district,” Swartz said.
He cited current tax rates and their impact on taxpayers. Harris replied during the presentation that the turf room was dropped from the proposal.
Taffney Strous supported the project, and cited the importance of athletics to the community. She cited leadership and adult skills which also benefit when young people are involved in sports.
“It is not about how many game we win or if we’re in a championship or if we have a winning record or a losing record,” Strous said. “This is all about giving our kids a place to go and a place to be where they are not on the streets and doing crazy things.”
Strous, with two children in the district, hoped to someday watch her grandchildren play sports.
Elsewhere, Derrek Fink, business administrator, said Villager Realty and Mericle Commercial Realty each provided analysis of the Montandon Elementary School property.
Villager believed it could sell for from $726,000 to $928,000. Mericle indicated a price of about $500,000 could be garnered, even though the property could be worth more. Other similar-sized school sales and bank financing versus paying cash were considered.
Eric Moser, school director, proposed that leasing should be pursued if the numbers are not high enough to justify a sale. Fink replied that a lease-for-purchase could also be an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.