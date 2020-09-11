LEWISBURG — Veteran David Bridge, of Lewisburg, was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor in honor and recognition of his service to the country.
Bridge served in the US Army from 1967-1969. He served during the Vietnam Era/Cold War in South Korea with “C” Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Regiment of the 2nd Infantry Division. His unit was responsible for watching over a portion of the Demilitarized Zone with North Korea.
Part of their job was to stop North Korean infiltrators from sneaking into South Korea, which led to firefights. This was a particularly tense time due to the capture of the USS Pueblo and its crew by North Korea.
After a year, Bridge returned to Fort Hood, Texas, where he drove a truck for his platoon. He left the Army as an E-4.
His quilt was pieced and quilted by Debbie McHugh and awarded by Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.