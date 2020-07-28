9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northumberland County, with 1,120 cases added in Pa.

HARRISBURG — As the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,120 new positive cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, July 28, nine new cases were confirmed in Northumblerand County.
In addition to the new Northumberland County cases, three new cases were confirmed in Union County, with Snyder County also adding three new cases. Two new cases each were confirmed Lycoming and Columbia counties, with one new case reported in Montour County.
No new deaths were reported in the six-county area.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county locally are:
• Northumberland County, 357 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 276 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 426 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 115 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 83 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 77 cases (2 deaths)
