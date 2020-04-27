UNIVERSITY PARK — "Tools and Techniques for Managing COVID-19 Recovery Costs," a webinar for an overview of best practices that teams can utilize to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, will take place at noon Monday.
Presented by Penn State Extension, organizers noted that federal funding programs are currently available which provide an opportunity for a community to better respond to and recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Proactive, strategic, and expert management of eligible activities, costs, and documentation requirements will promote successful short-term response and long-term financial recovery. The webinar will help community members interpret the often-complex programs.
FEMA also provides funding to manage the administration and execution of grants involved. They may be used to hire disaster recovery consultant experts to augment and supplement staff. To help navigate these programs and track eligible costs incurred, the webinar will take participants through overviews and best practices which teams can use.
Leader Mark O’Mara, director of recovery for Hagerty Consulting, has over 15 years of experience developing and managing federal disaster grants with various funding agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
There is no cost to participate in the webinar. To learn more or register, visit www.extension.psu.edu/tools-and-techniques-for-managing-covid-19-recovery-costs-webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.