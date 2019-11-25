LEWISBURG — While fostering or adopting children can be a “frustrating, emotional” process, a Union County family has experienced the rewards of bringing children into their home.
James and Jayme Stryker became an approved family for foster care about four years ago. Since then, the couple has fostered six children, including their 3-year-old son Quinn, whom they adopted in April.
“We got (Quinn) when he was 17 days old, from Philadelphia,” James explained. “He was our fourth (foster) placement... For him, it took 21 months to terminate parental rights.”
Even after parental rights were terminated, James said the process to complete the adoption was lengthy. The rights were terminated in June 2018.
“Something people don’t typically realize about the (adoption) process is how long it takes and how many legal steps are involved,” James said. “It’s not quick. It’s a very long, emotional and frustrating process.”
After Quinn’s biological parents terminated their rights to the child, a family member stepped in and said they wanted custody of the boy.
“That was gut wrenching,” James said. “We were the only family he’d ever known. Suddenly, a question came up he might be going somewhere else.”
Thanks to support from an attorney assigned to Quinn, James said it was eventually determined the Stryker household was the best place for the boy to be.
“Each parent has their own attorney,” James explained. “The child has their attorney that acts in their best interest... Even though, at that point, the parental attorneys were no longer in the picture, his attorney was.”
When Quinn’s biological family member learned he had “significant medical needs,” James said that solidified that the Strykers would become his adoptive parents. He credited local medical professionals with helping to meet Quinn’s needs.
“He is doing phenomenally wonderful,” James said. “Geisinger hospital is wonderful. He has received the support and service he needs to be successful.”
It was issues with infertility which led the Stryker family to consider fostering and adopting children.
“International adoption is extremely expensive and somewhat limited,” James said. “We very much wanted to help children in our community, who are near us, who need love and support.”
Throughout the process, the Strykers have worked with CONCERN.
“CONCERN is an agency, they offer a lot of services,” James said. “A family can be open for just foster care, just adoption or both.
“They play a key role in coordinating the child’s services, supervising visitation, keeping track of the reporting aspect to report back to the county (where the child is being cared for),” he continued. “They are that middle man that plays a really important role.”
When involved with fostering, Stryker said parents are aware a child may be in their home for just a short period of time.
“Part of being in foster care is knowing the child you are caring for could be there for a day, a week or a month,” James said. “They could be there for years.
“Any child that’s in our home, we treat them as if it’s our biological child.”
While the process of completing an adoption can be emotionally trying, James said the same is true when searching for a child to adopt.
“We tried adoption through the Statewide Adoption Network,” he said. “There are over 250 kids (available for adoption) up on their website.”
As part of the process of adopting through the network, James said families must relay to their caseworker that they are interested in a child on the site. The caseworker then reaches out to the network.
“Months and months will go by, you won’t hear anything (from the Statewide Adoption Network),” James said. “We have probably inquired with SWAN, about over 25 kids. We have only had one county that interviewed us.”
Once a foster or adopted child comes into one’s home, James said the adults caring for them must advocate for the youngster.
“You have to be ready and willing to make calls, nag people,” he said. “If my child needs something, they need a service, I am going call and call and call... You’ve got to be a voice for that child because they have no one else.”
While the process can be emotionally taxing, he said there are great rewards to bringing children into ones home.
“Even a child who is with us for a few months, we can get them into physical therapy, occupational therapy,” James said. “Giving them that foundation and starting those skills, that can make their life so much better in the long run.”
While some of the children the Strykers have cared for were babies, there were older children that they could recognize having an impact on in a short period of time. As an example, James pointed to a 15-year-old boy who was in their care.
“He was not with us for a very long time,” James said. “We had been his third or fourth foster home. He was homosexual and had a lot of emotional issues surrounding that.”
At first, James said the boy would do things in an attempt to make the Strykers angry with him.
“He would come down with raccoon makeup on and say ‘lets go out,’” James recalled. “He tried to get a rise out of us... Our response was ‘you be you and we will support you.’”
That, and other words of encouragement the couple offered, appeared to have an impact on the boy.
“We had a few very meaningful conversations with him,” James said. “I really think that made a difference, that he was around people that could accept him.”
While the Strykers will continue to foster children, they will make sure any child they consider adopting in the future is the right fit for all involved.
“We would be open to adopting additional children,” James said. “It really does depend on the situation. It’s very important to make sure that we are meeting the needs of both (Quinn) and the other child.”
Currently, the family is fostering a 7-month-old girl named Gracelynn.
November is National Adoption Month.
