COAL TOWNSHIP — Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Director for Workforce Development Ruben Pachay toured the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center (NCCTC) in Coal Township Friday, talking with students and instructors about importance of expanding STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.
“It’s vital for those of us in state government to get out of Harrisburg and meet the people on the other end of our investments,” said Pachay. “I am very impressed by the students, instructors, and programs at schools like NCCTC. Well-designed career and technical education programs are crucial to providing students a strong skills foundation and placing them firmly on the path to career success.”
Gov. Tom Wolf has made strengthening Pennsylvania’s workforce a priority. Since the governor took office, recurring funding for career and technical education has increased by $10 million. The governor’s PAsmart initiative, launched two years ago, also has invested $20 million to expand job training through registered apprenticeships and industry partnerships and $40 million to support STEM and computer science education in hundreds of schools across Pennsylvania. The governor’s budget proposes to continue funding the PAsmart initiative next year.
Wolf is also proposing $14 million to support innovative solutions that address barriers that can prevent people from working or businesses from hiring a qualified candidate. The barriers and recommendations were identified by the governor’s Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center, a strategic partnership with business, labor and economic development leaders.
Pachay visited some of NCCTC’s job training programs and observed students in the culinary arts kitchen working on a food demonstration, construction trades students using computer numerical control (CNC) machines, and health occupation students performing patient assessments in the clinical lab.
“The Northumberland County Career and Technology Center has been proudly serving the students of the Shamokin Area, Mount Carmel Area, and Line Mountain School Districts for over 50 years,” said Dr. James Catino, NCCTC administrative director. “In addition to our world-class programs for high school students, the school also engages adult learners throughout the region in both initial and continuing education offerings.”
The NCCTC offers technical programs in health, trade and industrial occupations.
