WINFIELD — Work on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties reached a new milestone early Wednesday as the first concrete was placed on the deck of the river bridge.
Approximately 500 cubic yards of concrete was placed by contractor Trumbull Corp. Work began at 1 a.m. due to cooler temperatures and lower humidity.
This was the first of multiple placements that will occur until November. One-third of the 14,000 cubic yards of concrete needed to complete the deck is expected to be placed by then. The rest will be placed next year.
Once completed in 2022, the river bridge will be 4,545 feet long and 90 feet wide with two lanes of traffic in both directions.
As part of the northern section paving contract, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., will continue concrete paving around the Chillisquaque bridges next week. Motorists should be alert for slow-moving traffic and watch for trucks entering and exiting the work area.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
