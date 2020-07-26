MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange No. 1 will honor three local fire companies at a meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Jeff Hutchins, director of the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety, will speak. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are encouraged.
A Community Yard Sale, lunch stand and take-out pig roast dinner will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Eagle Grange Hall.
Outdoor spaces available to interested vendors by contacting David Troutman at 570-220-1685.
Pre-orders are required for the pig roast and can be made by contacting Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
