LEWISBURG — Michael Derman, chairman of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services board, has announced the regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday has been canceled.
It was noted that there were no pressing agenda items requiring the board's immediate attention.
The CSFES has among its functions oversight of William Cameron Engine Company finances.
