Lottery board fundraiser
LEWISBURG — The Women’s Giving Circle of the Susquehanna Community Foundation will be holding a lottery board fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Silver Moon Banquet Hall, Lewisburg. Doors open at 6.
Tickets cost $100 for two people and guarantee a spot on the lottery board. Numbers will be drawn throughout the night. The last three ticket holders will have a choice to split $1,000 each or keep drawing for a chance to win $300. Five side prizes of $100 will also be given during the event.
The evening will feature complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres. A basket raffle, 50/50 drawing and cooler cheer raffle will also be held.
For more information on the Women’s Giving Circle, visit csgiving.org/wgc.
To purchase tickets for the event, call 570-752-3930 or email ksimpson@csgiving.org.
Filled chicken breast dinnerMILTON — A filled chicken breast dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton.
The dinner will include mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, a vegetable, beverage and dessert. The cost will be $11 per person.
Take-outs will be available.
For more information, call 570-742-4481.
Pork chop dinner
WATSONTOWN — A filled pork chop dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, located between Turbotville and McEwensville.
The menu will include filled pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, dessert and a beverage.
The cost to attend will be $9 per person and $5 for children. Take-outs will be available.
Fall festival
WATSONTOWN — A Family Fall Festival is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Watsontown Community Park.
An outreach ministry of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, the event features free food, pumpkin decorating and more.
Breakfast buffet
POTTS GROVE — A breakfast buffet will be served from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Potts Grove Fire Hall, located off of Route 642 between Milton and Danville.
The cost will be $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and under.
Proceeds benefit the fire company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.