WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council has no immediate plans to consider a proposal to lease the former Santander Bank building to the Watsontown Historical Association.
During a meeting held earlier this month, association Vice President Erica Frey told council the association’s collection of historical items has grown significantly since it was incorporated in 2016.
She said the association would like to negotiate with council the possibility of leasing the former bank building to become the society’s new headquarters.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the proposal was discussed further during a council work session held Monday.
“There was no decision made,” Jarrett said. “At this point... there are no plans to put this on the agenda.”
When the borough purchased the building last year, Jarrett said the initial thought was to turn it into “some kind of economic driver for the downtown.”
“That is still the plan,” Jarrett said. “There’s nothing concrete at this point.”
He said council will be voting at its Feb. 10 meeting to move the Algert Fountain from the corner of Brimmer Avenue and Main Street to the former bank building’s property.
“More people will see it (there),” Jarrett said. “We can run some type of water line to it.”
Jarrett also updated council during the meeting on plans to open an outdoor Saturday market at the Watsontown Memorial Park. More than one year ago, council approved an outdoor market to be held in the park.
“It’s probably going to be small to start,” Jarrett said, of the market. “We’ve had a few people interested. We would open it up to pretty much anybody. We don’t want it to be a flea market.”
In addition to farmers selling produce, Jarrett said the market will be open to crafters who make their own items.
Jarrett said the market will likely operate from late May through mid October.
“The borough is providing the concept, the idea, the space,” Jarrett said. “We are hoping it will be a self-sustaining market. We are not planning to manage it every Saturday. Space is first come, first serve.”
Vendors interested in participating in the market should call the borough office at 570-538-1000.
