MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg families will soon find out more about their school district’s plan to reopen.
A special meeting of Mifflinburg Area School District was recently announced for 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, in the high school auditorium. Face masks and safe social distancing will be required for attendees. The meeting will also be carried online via Facebook Live.
Superintendent Daniel Lichtel wrote in an open letter to the district that the plan will be presented to school directors at that time. His message on the district website also offered an overview of the plan now in its final stages of preparation.
“When we open (Thursday) Aug. 20, we are expecting to offer our full educational program for all students through in-person classes,” he wrote. “This plan includes a regular schedule of classes Monday through Friday, according to our previously approved MASD school calendar.”
Special attention will be given to enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting, screening and monitoring student and staff health, social distancing, face masks and hygiene practices. The letter noted administrators and stakeholders were discussing the areas of special attention to ensure compliance with state requirements while also considering student and community feedback.
“We are also preparing for the potential of a regional outbreak that could force us to revert to more distance learning by securing devices for students to use if they can’t be in school,” Lichtel added. “Although we certainly do not want to see this happen, we recognize the need to be better prepared than we were this past spring.”
The message indicated there were 512 responses to a survey about what to do amid the pandemic. Responses offered a wide range of perspectives as the district focused on making the school experience safe and as normal as possible.
“Please understand that everything is still preliminary, and plans will continue to change and evolve as more information and guidance is available to us,” Lichtel’s message continued. “We understand that our plan will need to remain flexible and adjustable as circumstances change, and as our guidance from state officials evolves.”
Lichtel credited collaboration among the 17 districts and three career and technical education centers in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). Geisinger Medical Center and Evangelical Community Hospital have also offered global research and expertise and applied government recommendations to create a regional plan.
