MILTON — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce has canceled its participation in Leadercast 2020, slated for May 7.
The Central PA Chamber expects to return as a host site of Leadercast in 2021. The date is tentatively set for May 6, 2021.
The chamber is still returning phone calls and emails, and maintaining a list of resources to help businesses and organizations through the pandemic.
