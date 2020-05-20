LEWISBURG — To date, there has been no indication of how Union County could proceed from the current yellow phase to green phase as pandemic recovery continues.
However, Commissioner Preston Boop, at an online commissioner’s meeting said he’d personally like to go from yellow to the more permissive green sooner than later. But he hasn’t heard anything from the state which would permit it.
Similarly, Commissioner Jeff Reber was ready to move ahead, but didn’t know of any parameters or objective “goalpost” to go from yellow to green.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said she was glad to be in the yellow phase.
“I wish more people were doing the social distancing,” Richards said. “I too am anxious to go green. I know that we just entered yellow two weeks ago. It will be up to all of us together to ensure we stay healthy so that we can indeed get that green light.”
Reber noted that a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO) would be the topic of a work session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16. Details of the meeting were being worked out.
Supporters of the SASO had noted earlier in the year plans to bring a request for a county endorsement to commissioners in April. The matter was deferred as local governments adjusted to the early stages of dealing with COVID-19.
SASO supporters had previously garnered support from some municipalities of measures which not allocate resources or enforce firearm legislation considered an encroachment upon the Second Amendment.
Other action by the commissioners included approval of burial expenses for deceased members of the military, including Douglas Zimmerman, Frank Yurkoski, Thomas Downs, Robert Patterson, Paul Hooper Jr., Richard Gill, Clifford Boyer Jr., Glenn Koonsman and Thomas Shearstone.
Sale of a temporary construction easement of $604.50 was approved for Ivy J. Seidel for right-of-way damages associated with replacement of a county bridge over Cedar Run, Buffalo Township.
John Zimmerman was appointed to the Union County Trail Authority for a term running through Dec. 31, 2024.
