MILTON — A pair of Milton Area High School students were recently recognized.
Outstanding Senior
Ariane Raymond, daughter of Pascale Master and Yves Raymond, of Milton, was honored as Outstanding Senior for the month of October.
Ariane is active with Class of 2020 (president), Key Club of Milton/Warrior Run (president), FBLA (president), Student Government-School Board Committee, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Outdoor Club, French Club, Young Life, cross country, Geisinger Medical Center Junior Volunteer (over 50 hours), Evangelical Community Hospital High School Internship (40 hours service, 40 hours job shadowing) and lifeguard.
Her awards and recognitions include Activism Award, Excellence in Mathematics (twice), Excellence in Literature, second place District FBLA (speaking), cross country state qualifier (sophomore, freshman years, 26th place freshman year) and 2019 Harvest Festival Princess.
She plans to attend a college or university and major in chemistry with a pre-medicine track.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Cassandra Williams, daughter of Trisha and Matthew Williams, of Milton, was honored as the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for October.
Upon graduation, she plans to attend Lackawanna College to major in criminal justice/criminology.
